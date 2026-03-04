Prince Harry sends strong message to William regarding Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

"Prince William has reportedly ‘blindsided’ Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie by banning them from a major royal event"

Prince Harry has apparently sent a strong message to his estranged brother Prince William by reaching out to his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

Harry has reportedly reached out to Eugenie and Beatrice, extending a generous offer to them to escape the fallout from their father Andrew’s arrest in Britain.

According to Mail on Sunday, the Duke has offered a safe space to Eugenie and Beatrice in California following the scandal surrounding Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

An insider said, "Harry has communicated with the girls, saying something along the lines of, 'He knows what it's like to be at the wrong end of the institution'. He's said there's an open invite, especially for Beatrice, if she ever wants one."

Prince Harry’s open invite to the York cousins is apparently a strong message to the Prince of Wales following his decision to ban them from Royal Ascot this year amid their parents scandal.

The Prince of Wales has also advised the other royals not to appear in photographs alongside his cousins Beatrice, and Eugenie “for the rest of the year”.

The royal insider has claimed to Daily Mail, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year."

