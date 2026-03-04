MGK's flirty comment on Megan Fox's sultry pics fuels reunion buzz
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox ended their high-profile relationship in November 2024
Machine Gun Kelly has once again ignited reconciliation rumors with Megan Fox by sending a flirty public message to his former partner.
For those unversed, Megan recently made a striking return to Instagram after a one-year break from social media. On March 3rd, the Transformers actress shared a carousel of steamy snaps.
"Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed," she captioned the post.
After seeing Megan's pictures, the pop icon could not resist leaving a comment.
"Stoked I have your phone number," commented MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.
This flirty response got a lot of attention from followers, who are convinced that the two are back together.
The exes also share a daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.
Recently, an insider revealed to People magazine that the actress, 39, and the rapper, 35, "haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now, and whatever they had romantically is done."
"Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting," added the source. "Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority."
