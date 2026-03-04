MGK's flirty comment on Megan Fox's sultry pics fuels reunion buzz

MGK's flirty response to Megan Fox's steamy photos sparks reconciliation rumors

Machine Gun Kelly has once again ignited reconciliation rumors with Megan Fox by sending a flirty public message to his former partner.

For those unversed, Megan recently made a striking return to Instagram after a one-year break from social media. On March 3rd, the Transformers actress shared a carousel of steamy snaps.

"Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed," she captioned the post.

Source: Megan Fox's Instagram

After seeing Megan's pictures, the pop icon could not resist leaving a comment.

"Stoked I have your phone number," commented MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

This flirty response got a lot of attention from followers, who are convinced that the two are back together.

For those unversed, MGK and Megan ended their high-profile relationship in November 2024. The exes also share a daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

Recently, an insider revealed to People magazine that the actress, 39, and the rapper, 35, "haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now, and whatever they had romantically is done."

"Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting," added the source. "Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority."