Zach Braff opens up on childhood friendship with singer Lauryn Hill

Zach Braff has opened up about his childhood friendship with Lauryn Hill.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The View, the Scrubs star revealed that he and the Grammy-winning singer grew up together in New Jersey and went to school together.

“Lauryn Hill and I, we were the two actors at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, who were commuting into the city to audition when we were both young,” Zach told the hosts.

He further said, "Lauryn started on a soap opera and Whoopi [Goldberg] cast her in Sister Act 2. And then I got a couple of things, so I’ve known Lauryn forever.”

“She was at my Bar Mitzvah! It’s a very, very random fact," added the 50-year-old actor.

For those unversed, Zach is currently busy promoting the Scrubs reboot, which recently premiered on ABC.

The first episode of the brand new reboot is also available on Hulu, with new episodes airing weekly.

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes reprise their roles in the new series.