'He was really reminiscing': Clinton sparks reactions after being caught smiling at Epstein photos

Americans had a field day trolling former US President Bill Clinton after the video of his testimony before a congressional panel was released.

In the video the former US president was caught smiling looking at photos that were part of Epstein files and recently made public by the Department of Justice.

In the viral clip, Clinton's attorney is seen taking the photos away from the former president during the deposition.

Memes featuring Clinton started circulating as social media users shared the viral clip with funny captions.

A video posted with the caption "He was really reminiscing" has garnered thousands of views and elicited hilarious replies.





The former US president appeared before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee to testify about his alleged association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a videotaped deposition, the former president said under oath that Trump brought up Epstein at a golf tournament in 2002 or 2003, after Clinton left office and more than a decade before Trump was elected president.

Clinton's clip shared by a single X user garnered over 20 million views within hours of being posted.

The user shared it with the caption, "Bill Clinton is smiling while looking back through old Epstein photos and nodding over memories. His attorney snatches them out of Bill's hands."



