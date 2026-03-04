Val Chmerkovskiy shares message with fans after hospitalization: 'Thank God, no brain tumour'

Val Chmerkovskiy vows to perform at 'DWTS' after hospitalization

Val Chmerkovskiy has given a shock to fans when he shared that he was in hospital before the Dancing With the Stars live tour.



Now, assuring his admirers, the Ukrainian-American ballroom pro posted a video on Instagram, sharing an update on his health from his hospital bed in Peoria, Illinois.

"I've just been having vertigo for the past couple of days and had it yesterday," he added, noting, "I'm just spinning everywhere."

Amid experiencing such illness, Chmerkovskiy's medical team swiftly "[ran] some tests" on him.

The results came, but it was not a big issue to worry about, he said.

The three-time Dancing with the Stars winner shared this in the clip, "So, I got BPPV, which isn't too bad, thank God."

Thanking God, he said, "There’s no tumour in my brain, God forbid. And thankfully, it's not related to my neck injury."

Chmerkovskiy said he feels "a lot better" now and vows to be "back in the show tonight".

Though, he added "he still has vertigo because of the BPPV diagnosis... I'm still a little fuzzy here and there, but good enough to perform. And I’ll see you all tonight."

"BPPV, or benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, is an inner ear problem identified as the most common culprit behind vertigo," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.