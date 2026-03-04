Sharon Osbourne gives exciting update on OzzFest

Sharon Osbourne, the wife of the late Ozzy Osbourne has promised his fans that OzzFest will "absolutely" happen.

The long-running metal festival last appeared as a standalone event in 2018, followed by a one-off New Year’s Eve edition in 2019.

While at the MIDEM (The Global Meeting for Music Industry Leaders) 2026 conference recently, when asked if it's actually happening, Sharon replied: “Yes, absolutely. We’re gonna do it.”

Talking to her late husband Ozzy Osbourne, the namesake for the festival, about it coming back, he didn't know if it could work without him.

She continued: “The last one we did was 2018. It was just a month before Ozzy got sick, and that was at the Forum in L.A. And there [were] no plans to stop it.”

“We were still gonna do it, but Ozzy couldn’t. And Ozzy and I would talk about it, and he’d say, ‘Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?’ And I’m, like, ‘Yeah, it’s a brand. It will work without you.’ And he said, ‘We should do it,’” Sharon further recalled.

The festival’s official Instagram has been teasing a return, first asking: “Will Ozzfest return in 2027??”, just days after Sharon revealed she is in talks to bring back the event.

Sharon believes the demand for a full-scale return has only increased, confirming that early discussions have taken place with promoters Live Nation about bringing the travelling festival back — and potentially expanding it further than ever before.

Speaking to Billboard, she said Ozzy was always passionate about giving emerging artists a major platform.

She said: “We really started metal festivals in this country. It was never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent. It was like summer camp for kids.”

If the plans move ahead, Ozzfest would once again tour internationally, echoing its late-’90s and early-2000s peak.

Ozzfest was originally launched by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in 1996 as a two-day event before they expanded it into a full touring festival the following year.