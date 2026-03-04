



Photo: 'Sinners' star recalls one of the coolest scenes from filming

Wunmi Mosaku teased the one moment she gasped at during filming because it felt so surreal to be part of the script in Sinners.

For those unversed, Wunmi was previously associated with the Marvel franchise for her roles in Dead pool and Loki, recently portrayed "Annie" in the Oscar-nominated movie Sinners.

In a recent interview with Deadline, when asked about that one scene in which her hopes dwindled but later realized the brilliance behind it during the shoots.

The British actress replied by showcasing her strong belief in the film's script writing, "I don't think there was a scene that I didn't think was going to work. I read it, and I thought it was a perfect script. I felt all of the characters. I really loved all of the characters and cared about them," she answered.

Furthermore, the actress reflected on the beauty of that one scene that ended up catching her off guard when she saw it on screen.

"The scene that took me by surprise was the chain gang scene and the improvisation between Stack, Delta Slim, and Miles [Caton], and seeing the blues come out of that moment, it was so profound," she revealed.

Wunmi admitted that she was so shocked at how cleverly the scene unfolded that it made her question if it was even part of the script, "When I watched it, I was like, ‘Wow, was that in the script? I don't remember that being in the script," she added.

The actress gave the credit to her fellow actors for bringing the scene to life, "And just being completely in awe of their openness and their flexibility and their reception to the emotion that was being built up in the scene and Ryan not calling, ‘Cut’ at the end of the monologue," she said.

For Mosaku, the scene was able to perfectly capture the essence and profound emotions that the script was unable to do.

"It just took me by surprise, but the scene itself was perfect and then these moments of genius come through."