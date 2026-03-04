Kim Jong Un searches for reason to join Iran war in viral memes
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un memes have gone viral, with many people thinking he has issued a statement in support of Iran
Memes featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have gone viral in Pakistan and several Middle Eastern countries since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran last week.
The memes depict the Korean leader desperately searching for a reason to get involved in the conflict and support Iran.
These social media posts have led some people to mistakenly believe that the North Korean leader actually issued a statement about the war, which is not true.
However, many media outlets have discussed how the US-Israel attacks would vindicate North Korea's decision to maintain nuclear weapons as a means of defending itself against potential aggression.
Meanwhile, experts and former officials told Reuters news agency that US and Israeli military strikes on Iran will reinforce the nuclear ambitions Kim Jong Un, as attention focuses on whether he might return to negotiations with President Donald Trump.
Talks to tackle Pyongyang's arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, subject to heavy international sanctions, broke down despite summits between Kim and Trump in 2018 and 2019, but the attacks on Iran could spur it to reconsider.
