Eco-fashion designer Amanda Navaian sues King Charles charity

King Charles III and Amanda Navaian

A private charity of King Charles is being sued by an eco-fashion designer for £6million after it withdrew from a celebrity fundraising dinner, said a report on Wednesday.

According to GB News, the court claim has been launched by Amanda Navaian, the founder of luxury firm Marici London against the King Charles III Charitable Trust after being left what she described as psychologically scarred.

Navaian claimed she lost millions in revenue following the cancellation of a joint project that was supposed to include a launch dinner and a promotional T-shirt campaign in support of the monarch's Coronation Food Project.

The fashion designer said that losing the opportunity has prevented her from working for an extended period.

She noted that the event was planned to be attended by celebrities and influencers, with Olivia Buckingham, Princess Beatrice's stylist, curating it.

Navaian is now suing the King's charity, FareShare, the UK's leading food redistribution charity, and Dori Dana-Haeri, who chairs the development committee for King Charles's Coronation Food Project.

The lawsuit is seeking £6million in damages against them, alleging breach of contract and "misrepresentation" over plans for the launch dinner and the scrapping of T-shirt production.

Lawyers defending the three groups said Ms Navaian's claims are bound to fail.



