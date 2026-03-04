Trump to meet tech giants: White House energy pledge aims to shield consumers ahead of midterms

US President Donald Trump is set to host a high-profile summit today at the White House with the CEOs of the world’s leading technology companies-including Google, Meta, and OpenAI-to formalize a commitment aimed at protecting consumers from rising electricity costs linked to the rapid expansion of high-energy data centers.

The recent revelation marks the official launch ahead of the November midterm elections, with voters increasingly concerned about energy affordability and the increased strain on the country’s power grids.

The biggest names in the tech sector- investing billions in new AI computing capacity that draws vast amounts of electricity-are expected to visit the White House have compelled these firms to build or secure dedicated power capacity to meet demand, rather than relying solely on regional grids.

This change is part of a broader effort to balance technological competitiveness with political and economic concerns about rising energy costs.

In this connection, Jon Gordon, a director at Advanced Energy United said: “It’s not clear that the effort will get new supplies of electricity built quickly enough to ease pressure on grids.”

“The real problem is the inability to get generation online fast enough to meet the data center demand.”

Analysts and critics will closely monitor whether the meeting produces concrete commitments or remains symbolic. This scrutiny comes as lawmakers call for stringent protections to prevent rising utility bills linked to data center expansion.