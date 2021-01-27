Eateries, gym sealed in District South for violating SOPs

The District South administration clamped down on violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different parts of the district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the deputy commissionerâ€™s office, Saddar Town Assistant Commissioner Sharina Asad took action against indoor dining in the town and sealed Cafe Arafat while inspecting several other eateries as well as shopping centres.

The Karachi commissioner has already placed a ban on indoor dining all across the city in the wake of the second wave of the novel coronavirus. Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Walid Baig sealed the 42-Day Challenge gym after finding the establishment in violation of Covid-19 SOPs, including the rule of maintaining social distance.

Garden Assistant Commissioner sealed Quetta Wall Hotel for violating the SOPs. District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar said that the SOPs need to be implemented strictly to contain the spread of the virus in the city. The Civil Lines Mukhtiarkar sealed two warehouses in Shireen Jinnah Colony with the help of Customs officials over illegal trade of petrol, according to the deputy commissionerâ€™s office.