No NAB notice received yet: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla on Monday said neither he nor his legal team received any notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“No one is creating hurdle in the NAB investigations and neither I nor my legal team has received any notice from the NAB so far and all the available legal option were under consideration with regard to NAB notice,” he said while in a reaction over the media reports about NAB. Salim Mandviwalla said whenever the NAB had summoned he always appeared before it as per law. “We always respected the law and judiciary,” he said.

He accused the NAB for one sided action against the opposition. Senate deputy chairman said the affected persons of the NAB had asked to raise the voice against the NAB. “I had exposed the NAB in the Senate and will continue to do it,” he said. He said the NAB may carry out as many as investigation against him but will not find any evidence of alleged corruption against him. Mandviwalla said the NAB should clear its position on loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer due to agreement with Broadsheet.