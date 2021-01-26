Islahuddin’s car recovered from Larkana

LARKANA: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), in collaboration with the Larkana Police, recovered the car of ex-Olympian Islahuddin, here on Monday but the police failed to arrest the suspects behind the car snatching.

According to AVLC police, three special teams were constituted to recover the car and to arrest the suspects. The AVLC police on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Larkana and recovered the car. However, no arrest has been made while the police were looking for the suspects.

Former national hockey team captain Islahuddin was robbed on gunpoint when at least three unidentified men held the hockey legend in his car when he went to Gulistan-e-Jauhar to attend the funeral rites of a friend’s mother. He said the three men forced him to sit in the backseat of his own car and roamed around with him. He said he feared being kidnapped but the assailants threw him out of his car in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Karachi hours later. The hockey star following his release went straight to the police station to file the complaint of what he went through.