SC judge chides DC for not properly dressing up

LAHORE: A senior judge of the Supreme Court on Monday chided the deputy commissioner of Lahore for not properly dressing up during his appearance before the court.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aminuddin Khan was hearing an appeal, at the Lahore Registry, against a notification of the deputy commissioner, banning the sale of petrol to bikers without helmet. Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik appeared before the bench. He was wearing a pair of Peshawari Chappal and Kameez Shalwar.

Justice Malik admonished the DC for appearing before the court in an informal dress and summoned Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik on a short notice. Malik appeared before the court and assured the judges that the executive officers would be asked to strictly observe the dress code during court appearances. He said a formal notification would be issued to this effect.

The deputy commissioner also tendered an unconditional apology which the bench admitted. Justice Malik observed that the court does not want to hurt the feelings of anyone but wants to remind the officers of their responsibility. The judge said there was no law on the dress code of government officials but their outfit must be reasonable when they appear before the courts.

The bench adjourned the hearing for further arguments and sought a reply from the government under what law it restricted the filling stations from selling petrol to bikers not wearing helmets. The bench posed another query to the government whether a biker not wearing a helmet could also be denied sale of other necessary items like medicine and food.