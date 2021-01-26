Fog delays trains, flights

LAHORE: The train schedule was affected due to fog in different parts of the country. Several trains from Quetta-Karachi to Lahore were delayed, causing severeinconvenience to passengers. According to Railways Inquiry, Karachi Express was delayed for four hours and fifteen minutes, Pak Business for two and a half hours, Shah Hussain Express, Jaffar Express, Tezgam for two hours, Awam Express for one hour and twenty minutes, Karachi Express for one hour and ten minutes.

On the other hand, flight operations have been affected due to fog at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 10 flights to and from Lahore were canceled while five were delayed. According to Flight Inquiry, flights to and from Dubai PA416 and PA417 were canceled. Flight XY317 and XY318 from Riyadh, EY241 from Abu Dhabi, PK306 and PK307 from Karachi were canceled.

Flight BA259 from London arrived in Lahore three hours late and flight TK714 from Istanbul was delayed by two hours.