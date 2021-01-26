Pakistan should win: Inzamam

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan should win the two-match Test series against South Africa in order to improve rankings in ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan are sixth while South Africa are fifth in the rankings. Both teams have no chance to qualify for the final of the inaugural WTC final scheduled to take place at Lord’s in June 2021. “I believe the hosts can win the series despite nine young players selected. We should win it as it will improve our rankings in the World Test Championship,” Inzamam said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I may have reservations over the selection but they all are domestic cricket performers. So it will be ideal for them to perform under the conditions they are used to,” he added. Inzamam rejected the impression that South Africa can perform in the same manner in this series as they did in their recent home series against England.

“The South African team is relatively young and these conditions are not known to them. Our boys have an edge and it will be difficult to manage for them (South Africa),” said the former captain.