Hotels, shops sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE:The district administration continued its operations to implement corona SOPs and sealed shops and businesses here on Monday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said Corona SOPs were being implemented without any discrimination. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed three hotels, 11 shops and stores while a fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for violating corona SOPs.

The sealed businesses included Ali Electric Store, Naveed Grocery Shop, Mithu Pan Shop, Fine Shows, Ahmed Crockery Store, Traction Bakery, Fresh Vegetable Shop, Wedding Tailors, Bhatti Malik Shop, Rajput Juice Corner, Service Lane Foods and Raja Hotel. Operations were also carried in other areas of the city, the DC said.