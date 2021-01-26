Call to follow teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a Seerat-un-Nabi conference urged to follow teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to get real success in this world and hereafter.

The conference was held under the auspices of district administration Mardan.Speakers including Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the beacon of guidance towards overcoming all challenges being faced by the society.“We must pledge that we would act upon the teachings of Islam to achieve socioeconomic development of society,” they added.