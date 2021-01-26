PDA demands corona allowance for doctors, paramedics

PESHAWAR: Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) has said that doctors and paramedics are fighting against coronavirus in the frontline but the government has not yet provided them corona allowance.

Speaking at a news conference in the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, PDA leader Dr Abdul Manan Khan and other office-bearers observed that the government should have recognised services of doctors and paramedics in an appropriate manner. He said the problems of doctors should have been solved but instead of finding a solution to their problems, they were being harassed. The PDA leader alleged that only “blue-eyed” doctors and officials were being supported and the deserving ones were not given due rights, adding such policies of the government had created unrest and disappointment among doctors and other health staff.