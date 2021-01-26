EFP to hold award ceremony

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) is holding its well sought and prestigious event “Employer of the Year Award 2019/20” for the eighth year on March 16, 2021, a statement said on Monday.

The event, to be held in Karachi, provides a platform and an opportunity to recognise companies that have created a stimulating and supportive work environment that fosters employee engagement, resulting in the most productive and rewarding working environment possible, it added.

Zaki Ahmed Khan, vice president and focal person of EFP, said: “It will also provide an opportunity to the winners to present their success stories and measures taken to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its implication on business and economic sustainability and employment.”

Khan said that this year there would be nine contest areas such as corporate and general management, human resource management and employment practices, labour laws and core ILS compliance, working conditions-health and safety at work, corporate social responsibility, training and skill development initiatives, compliance with social protection floors, strategic alignment with SDGs, women empowerment & response to COVID-19 challenge.