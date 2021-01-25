Rana Sana condemns demolition of Khokhar Palace

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and Owais Leghari strongly condemned the demolition of Khokhar Palace and said that Imran Khan has become blind to Nawaz Sharif’s malice.

They warned that Punjab police and district administration should refrained from being instruments of the Sultanate Imrania. Law enforcement agencies have flouted court orders, he said, adding Khokhar brothers were targeted for standing with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

“Use your mind instead of following the instructions of Usman Buzdar and Imran Niazi,” Rana said, adding “tomorrow you too will come in opposition and prepare yourself to face the same fate.” PML-N leader and activist are not afraid of the Niazi government’s fascism, he concluded.