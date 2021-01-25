Economic crunch

Because of rising prices of food items, the poor are facing many difficulties. In fact, those who belong to middle-class households are also barely surviving. In today’s testing times, only the rich are enjoying a luxurious life. Pakistan is an agricultural country and still it faces an acute shortage of food items.

Because of the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, a majority of people are already facing financial problems. The government should be focusing on measures that can help it protect its citizens from profiteers and market manipulators instead of making hollow claims or playing political games with the opposition parties.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi