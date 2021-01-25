close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 25, 2021

Speedy justice

Newspost

 
January 25, 2021

Pakistan’s crime rate is increasing because of its weak judicial system. Speedy justice is necessary for the nation’s growth and progress.

Problems like the shortage of judges and delays in completing investigation should be resolved if the higher authorities are serious about improving the country’s justice system. They should also make sure that all cases are resolved on an urgent basis.

Seemab Akhtar

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost