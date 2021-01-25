tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s crime rate is increasing because of its weak judicial system. Speedy justice is necessary for the nation’s growth and progress.
Problems like the shortage of judges and delays in completing investigation should be resolved if the higher authorities are serious about improving the country’s justice system. They should also make sure that all cases are resolved on an urgent basis.
Seemab Akhtar
Islamabad