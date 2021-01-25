This refers to the letter ‘A tale of two countries’ (Jan 16) by Asif Murad Umrani and ‘Fixing the economy’ (Jan 19) by Abbas R Siddiqui. In the 1970s, Bangladesh was overpopulated.

Now, Pakistan is facing the issue of over population. Without checking its population growth rate, Pakistan cannot compete with any South Asian country.

Ravi Kumar Emani

Hyderabad