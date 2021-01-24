Good governance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Instead of discussing the performance of their ministries, our ministers are busy in focusing on non-productive issues. The PTI-led government has completed half of its tenure. Now Pakistanis are worried that the other half will also be spent in fighting with the opposition parties.
The government needs to have a look at the problems being faced by the people and work towards finding a solution.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad