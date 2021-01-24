close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 24, 2021

Good governance

Newspost

 
January 24, 2021

Instead of discussing the performance of their ministries, our ministers are busy in focusing on non-productive issues. The PTI-led government has completed half of its tenure. Now Pakistanis are worried that the other half will also be spent in fighting with the opposition parties.

The government needs to have a look at the problems being faced by the people and work towards finding a solution.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost