Complainant’s father confesses to burning two daughters alive

MULTAN: A barbaric father Mullah Abdul Hamid burnt alive his two daughters in Muzaffargarh, a couple of days ago, confessed to burning his daughters to death for trapping his in-laws in the crime in a bid to punish them for breaking his third marriage, police said.

The News had investigated the whole matter, talked to residents in the area and police and published a story on January 10, headlined “Burning alive two girls”, revealing facts that girls’ father burnt his daughters to death. The residents of the area told The News that Mullah Abdul Hamid is famous as a ‘playboy’ in the area.

Talking to The News Saturday, the Muzaffargarh SP Investigation Javed Khan said a few days ago, in the jurisdiction of Qureshi Police Station, two innocent girls were burnt alive and brutally murdered. The complainant and father of girls nominated his in-laws in his complaint. Later, the investigation took a new turn and police arrested the complainant and he has confessed his crime of burning his two daughters alive, SP Investigation said. He said on January 7, one and a half year old Urwa and three-year-old Aswa were set on fire in a house in Chowk Qureshi. The father, Molvi Abdul Hamid became complainant and lodged his complaint with police, nominating his in-laws as prime accused in his complaint. The accused complainant nominated five persons in the FIR including his father-in-law, brother-in law under murder and terrorism acts. He said after a modern interrogation with the help of innovative gadgets, the father of the girls, Molvi Abdul Hamid was taken into custody and interrogated. The accused wanted to trap his third wife’s in-laws. After the murder on January 7, the killer had registered a murder case against his in-laws at the Qureshi Police Station.