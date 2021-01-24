close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
AFP
January 24, 2021

Israel expands vaccination campaign to teens

AFP
January 24, 2021

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel began administering Covid-19 vaccines to teenagers on Saturday as it pushed ahead with its inoculation drive, with a quarter of the population now vaccinated, health officials said.

Since the rollout of vaccinations one month ago, more than 2.5 million of Israel’s nine-million-strong population have been vaccinated already, the health ministry said on Friday. Expanding the campaign to include teens came days after Israel extended on Tuesday till the end of the month its third national coronavirus lockdown due to a surge in coronavirus infections. The health ministry had on Thursday announced it was allowing the inoculation of high school students aged 16-18, subject to parental approval.

