PDM running without destination: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that PDM is running without aims and destination and the alliance doesn't know its destination, where to go.

“First, the opposition parties were resigning, then the long march and now the no-confidence motion. The PDM alliance will never reach its destination,” he said. “An alliance based on interests can never be successful. The PML-N leaders cannot mislead the people by lying. They have been exposed before masses,” he said. He said the people's desire to overthrow a government, with a huge mandate, can never be fulfilled. The opposition will be disappointed here too. The PTI will complete the constitutional term, he added. Those who plunder national wealth will never get NRO. On the contrary, looters will be held accountable, he maintained.

He expressed these views while addressing various functions in union councils 37, 39, 43 and 20 of NA-156. He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges on the diplomatic front. He said that like other challenges, Pakistan would be successful on the diplomatic front. “They are fighting the case of Pakistan in every corner of the world. The national flag will never be lowered. They will uplift the dignity of Pakistan,” he added.

The foreign minister said that after a long time, foreign policy had been formulated according to the aspirations of the people. He said the government wanted to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, roads, modern sewerage system, health facilities and quality education to the people.

“The government believes in sustainable development. After a long time, a government is formulating pro-people policies,” he said, adding the government policies would bring positive results. Qureshi said Pakistan was hopeful of a significant increase in relations with the US under the newly elected Biden administration. He said Pakistan wanted to establish close ties with the newly elected US leadership. “Pakistan has made strenuous efforts for peace in Afghanistan. The country has taken very difficult steps in creating a conducive environment for the Afghan peace process. I look forward to working with the American leadership, and I think the opportunity that is available in Afghanistan should be secured," he said, adding that the newly elected US administration should take the ongoing process in Afghanistan further. “The next challenge is the availability of vaccines to protect doctors, paramedics and the elderly from the epidemic. The country will strive to make the coronavirus vaccine available to all,” he promised. He said that China would provide 500,000 doses of vaccine to Pakistan as a gift by January 31. Pakistan has requested the Chinese government to provide 1.1 million doses in the near future.

He reaffirmed the commitment that the friendship between China and Pakistan is everlasting. "We are successfully conducting trials of the corona vaccine. We intend to develop this vaccine in Pakistan with the cooperation of China after the completion of the trial”

Earlier, Qureshi announced development projects worth hundred millions rupees in various union councils of NA-156. These include sewerage, roads, health, and clean drinking water in union councils, gas and electricity supply schemes. The people of the constituency thanked the foreign minister for this.