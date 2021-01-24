Man dies, nine others injured in pile-up on Shaheed-e-Millat Road

A man was killed while nine others, including a couple, were wounded in a pile-up on Shaheed-e-Millat Road on Saturday. Police said the casualties occurred when a minibus, a rickshaw, a motorcycle and donkey cart collided on the busy artery within the jurisdiction of the Tipu Sultan Police Station.

Ambulances from welfare organisations soon reached the scene transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The deceased person was identified as 18-year-old Ovais, son of Babar, while the injured were Saifullah, 28, Amir, 26, Imran, 30, Shakila, 28, three-year-old Shahmir, Ali, 25, Abdur Razzak, 45, Talat, 40, and Arif, 45. Police said the injured persons included a couple and their minor son, while the accident took place due to speeding.

Steel Town crash

Separately, a young man was crushed to death when a speedy trailer hit a motorcycle close to Shan Chowk near Port Qasim in the Steel Town police remits.

The dead was taken to JPMC for an autopsy where he was identified as 32-year-old Nawaz Chandio, son of Sher Chandio, a resident of the same area. A case has been registered and a probe launched.