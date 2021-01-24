14 more die of COVID-19

LAHORE :As many as 14 patients died of COVID-19 and another 767 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 4,537 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 152,925 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 18,735 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,791,548 in the province.

After 4,537 fatalities and recovery of a total of 136,987 patients, including 342 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 11,401 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.