LDA DG for transparency in conducting surveys

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Ahmed Aziz has directed that transparency be ensured in conducting surveys for the preparation of new master plan for Lahore.

He said this while chairing a meeting with Rabah Ayat Ali, Technical Manager, Lebanese Consultant Firm Dar Al-Hindsa, who called on the DG here on Saturday. The firm qualified for the preparation of Lahore’s new Master Plan 2050.

The director general said foreign experts of the firm should remain present in Lahore for maximum time during the preparation and the term of reference (TORs) for the master plan should be followed in letter and spirit. Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Additional Director General (Housing) Qadeer Ahmad Bajwa, Director Metropolitan Planner Faisal Masood Qureshi, Assistant Director Shahrooz Javed and other officers were present.