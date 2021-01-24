No internet

During his visit to Wana this Wednesday (Jan 20), Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that 3G and 4G internet services will become operational in Waziristan. It is important to mention that internet services are not available in some parts of Balochistan, including Awarna, Panjgur and Turbat. The PM is also requested to launch these services in Balochistan. When education institutions shifted to online classes, many students from Balochistan could not take their classes because they didn’t have a strong connection. Residents of Balochistan need internet services on an urgent basis.

Farah Naz

Turbat