Sun Jan 24, 2021
A good sign

Newspost

 
January 24, 2021

After the Sri Lankan team attack in Pakistan, international cricket remained absent from the country. Over the years, however, many countries showed confidence in Pakistan’s security situation and sent their teams to Pakistan. Now, the South African national cricket team has arrived in Pakistan.

Our security forces have played an incredible role to ensure that our country hosts international matches. The current series against South Africa will play an important role in sending a strong message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country.

Ali Hassan Noonari

Sukkur

