Indian ‘Great Game’ to create instability in Pakistan exposed

ISLAMABAD: India has again started a ‘Great Game’ to destroy the regional peace and showed Pakistan as a failed state and linking the country with ISIS, an internationally banned-outfit.

In the book of Avinash Paliwal, a lecturer in Diplomacy and Public Policy at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, it is clearly mentioned that India has been executing a proxy-war to create instability in Pakistan by carrying out terror activities at the western border with Afghanistan. The book further elaborated that India has also been supporting ISIS for executing the terror incidents to create instability in Pakistan, while mentioning that the United Nations has also identified the presence of terrorist groups in Kerala and Karnatika.

According to the revelations, the ‘Great Game’ has been started by India in 2019, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the mastermind of the attack on Sikhs’ Gurdwara in Kabul, was also identified as an Indian citizen. The book revealed that India has been trying to disturb ‘Afghan Peace Process’ at any cost by adopting policies of Pandit Chanakia, an ancient Indian scholar. Paliwal, the author of the book, further mentioned that India had long been trying to play Baloch and Pashtun cards in Pakistan, while the Indian intelligence had also been trying to cultivate Afghan Taliban in the country but had badly failed.

Avinash Paliwal, a known scholar, further wrote that India has also tried to create unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the recent terror incidents in Karachi and Mach are also part of the ‘Great Game’. The statements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy, have also been compiled in the book, while the author has also mentioned the meeting of Indian National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval with the former Afghan president Hamid Karzai.