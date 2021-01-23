Repair work

Dilapidated street roads of Karachi are in the immediate need of repair and maintenance. The city’s main roads are in relatively better condition, but roads in different neighbourhoods like New Karachi, North Karachi, Shah Faisal Colony and Surjani Town are in bad condition and are covered in waste.

Overflowing sewers have made it impossible for residents to walk on the road. They are living in highly unhygienic and bad conditions and the authorities are not paying attention to this grave issue.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi