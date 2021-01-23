Players issued special visas for T10 League

LAHORE: Special visas have been issued to Pakistani cricketers for T10 League in Abu Dhabi, after which the departure of national cricketers started.

Pakistanâ€™s Azam Khan, Sohail Tanveer, Sharjeel Khan and Asif Ali were scheduled to fly from Karachi. Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Hafeez, along with some officials, were to depart from Lahore.

According to sources, the organisers of the teams have arranged for the cricketers to reach Abu Dhabi as soon as possible through various flights. The T10 League will run from January 28 to February 6.