CM Murad Ali Shah orders city’s beautification, security measures for upcoming naval exercise

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while reviewing the arrangements of the upcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 being hosted by the Pakistan Navy, directed all the civic bodies to give a festive-kind of a look to the city.

“It is an honour to host AMAN-21 exercise to be participated by 46 countries, therefore all the arrangements, including repair, maintenance, paint works and installation of welcome neon signs should reflect best hospitality,” he said while presiding over a meeting at the CM House on Friday.

The Pakistan Navy is set to host the multinational exercise from February 11 to 16, 2021, in which over 46 countries would participate. “The main objective of the exercise is to enhance the positive image of Pakistan on the global level,” said the CM. The theme of the event is `Together For Peace’.

Since 2007, the Pakistan Navy has been hosting AMAN exercises in which United States, Russia, China and United Kingdom’s fleets have participated. The CM said that the participation from all over the world was a testimony of the fact that the Pakistan Navy was a respected and professional force at the global and regional levels.

Shah added that the prevailing security, and law and order situation in Karachi had improved with consistent efforts of the provincial government. He added that due to the improvement in the security, a number of foreign delegates were visiting Karachi frequently. “Traffic management during the exercise should also be carried out accordingly,” he told the police department.

Shah directed the law enforcement agencies to maintain a favourable security environment and pleasant atmosphere during AMAN-21. He also directed all the local bodies to carpet roads, wherever required, beautify roundabouts and paint footpaths.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Faisal Lodhi, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Additional Secretary Home Usman Chachar, Karachi Commissioner Naveed Shaikh, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Local Govt Secretary Najam Shah, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Laeeq Ahmed, Karachi Development Authority Director General Nasir Abbas, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan, Brigadier Faisal Nawaz of the Rangers, representatives of Corps –V and cantonment boards, and others.