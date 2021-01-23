PHA to provide recreational activities

Rawalpindi:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would provide all-round opportunities and facilities to the citizens for positive recreational activities in the coming spring season besides involving them in massive Spring Plantation campaign.

Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain sated this while talking to citizens during his visit to Rawal Park and Iqbal Park Murree Road on Friday. He also shared with citizens the programmes and said that PHA would arrange different merriments for the citizens especially for the children.

‘While celebrating the spring season with fun and fair, it would also be taken as an opportunity to make the citizens, especially the students and small children responsible ones to contribute in lessening environmental pollution’, he remarked.

Abid Hussain mentioned that government was keen to create a healthy environment and provide all-round opportunities for positive recreational activities to the citizens for which consultations are underway with the concerned agencies and individuals to finalize the programmes.