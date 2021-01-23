close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
January 23, 2021

New SOPs

Newspost

 
January 23, 2021

Many people in Pakistan are totally unaware of the dangers of not following SOPs to contain the spread of Covid-19. These people don’t wear masks or avoid shaking hands and hugging each other in big public gatherings like funerals. It is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to issue orders to strictly limit the number of people who participate in funerals in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

