Important factors

This refers to the letter ‘Timely reforms’ (Jan 21) by Kulsoom Arif. The writer has failed to mention a key driver of Bangladesh’s economic growth, which is the educated workforce. Also, it is not true that Bangladesh doesn’t have natural resources as it is the country with significant natural gas deposits because of which it has been able to keep energy prices (gas and electricity) significantly lower than us for its export industry.

This important factor has played a vital role in improving the country’s position in the global market.

Mohsin Alim Qazi

Islamabad