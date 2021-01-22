Candidates allotted symbols for by-polls

PESHAWAR: Candidates were allotted symbols on Thursday for the by-elections on one national and provincial assembly constituency each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The final list of the candidates was issued as well after allotting symbols to the contenders. Polling is due in two constituencies NA-45 Kurram and PK-63 Nowshera on February 19. The NA-45 had fallen vacant after the death of MNA Munir Orakzai while PK-63 fell vacant after the death of MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel.

The Election Commission of Pakistan directed the senior officials to ensure Covid-19-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the campaign and other activities for the by-polls in Kurram and Nowshera districts.

An official of the ECP KP said all the district returning officers and returning officers had been issued instructions to ensure that all the candidates and their supporters follow the SOPs enforced by the government to stop the spread of for coronavirus.