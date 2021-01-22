Punjab suggests LG polls in Sept

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government in a meeting held on Thursday at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed to hold local government elections in the province on September in phases.

The ECP meeting was held here at the Election Commission Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in which members of the Election Commission, Punjab Law Minister, Secretary Election Commission, Punjab government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides the Election Commission’s other officers attended.

The meeting was about holding local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which took place in continuation of the meeting held on January 6, 2021. In which the Punjab government was directed to inform the Election Commission about the date of holding local body elections within 15 days and to publish the names of the village and neighborhood councils by January 10, 2021 and give the details to the Election Commission.