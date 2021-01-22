Missing persons’ case: IHC suspends decision to fine senior officials

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the decision of single member bench for imposing fine on high officials in missing persons’ case and sought report from sub-committee of Cabinet.

A division bench of IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard the appeal of federation against the decision of single member bench in missing person's case. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed and secretary interior appeared before the court in-person.

AGP said that it was a matter of basic human right, we were aware that it was the responsibility of the government. He said the government was taking concrete measures in this regard and a sub-committee of Cabinet had also been constituted to view the missing persons' matter. The committee was responsible to submit its report comprising the reasons of forced disappearances and recommendations, the AGP added.

He said that the executive had taken notice of the issue and prayed the court to grant some time in this regard. He also prayed the court to suspend the contempt of court proceeding against secretary interior and defence. The AGP said that the committee could take one or two months to prepare its report.

The lawyer of missing person, Umar Gilani, argued that about 40 hearings were made in this case but the missing persons were not produced yet. The government had admitted before the single member bench that it was ready to give compensation to the victim family, he said. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till March.