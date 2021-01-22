Man found shot dead on National Highway

The body of a man was found from the National Highway near Port Qasim on Thursday. Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Police found a pistol at the scene, and suspected that the man was apparently a robber who was shot and killed by an unknown citizen during a mugging bid. The body was moved to a morgue for identification.

Garbage dump explosion

A waste picker suffered injuries when a mysterious explosion occurred at a garbage dump in the Sukkan area of the city on Thursday, according to police officials. Following the explosion, rescue workers reached the site of the incident and transported the injured man to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as Sher Agha. Police said the victim was picking waste at the garbage dump in the Bhains Colony area according to his routine when a loud explosion occurred, resulting in serious injuries to the man. Officials said that the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.