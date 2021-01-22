15 accused involved in murder, robbery arrested

LAHORE:Investigative police arrested 15 accused involved in murder and robbery during various operations; this was disclosed by the DIG Investigation while talking to the newsmen here on Thursday.

He said that Gender Crime Cell arrested a man Boota Masih who raped his 15-year-old stepdaughter. Shadbagh Investigation police arrested one Hashir who along with his accomplice killed his father. Kot Lakhpat Investigation police arrested one Shahzeb who had killed a girl Mehvish for resisting during the cash and jewelry snatching incident. Raiwind City Investigation police arrested Ataullah, Musaur Iqbal and M Naveed who were involved in the murder of a 13-year-old Hassan. The accused, who had befriended Hassan through PubG Game, abducted and shot him dead after committing unnatural offence. Shahdara Town Investigation arrested Zain alias Zaini and Owais alias Deva for kidnapping and killing Zeeshan over a property dispute.

Nishtar Colony Investigation police arrested one Kamran for killing his friend Hafiz Tasadduq Hussain over a monetary issue. A housemaid involved in the theft of Rs 2 crore was also arrested. Housemaid Anwar Bibi was arrested from Bahawalpur and gold jewelery and cash worth Rs 2 crore were recovered from her.

Shahdara Investigation police arrested five robbers and recovered 15 mobile phones, cash and other valuables worth about Rs 5 lakh from their possession. 70 cases of robbery and theft were traced against the accused in different police stations of the city, DIG added.

2 held; arms seized: Police arrested two persons from the gate of the sessions court and recovered two weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Shakeel Abbas and Mazhar Abbas. Islampura police has registered a case against them.

Youth hit to death: A 25-year old youth was killed and three others injured when two speeding trucks dashed into a road cleaning vehicle on Lytton Road on Thursday.

The victim was identified as driver Abdul Wali, son of Abdul Tauz. Police shifted the body to morgue. The injured identified as Habibullah, 25, Assad, 21, and Naveed, 24, were shifted to hospital.

Man shot at, injured: A 35-year old man was shot at and wounded by robbers in Chuhng police area on Thursday. The injured citizen was identified as Sajjad. Some robbers came to the house of the victim and rang the doorbell. Sajjad opened the door and found armed robbers there. He offered resistance to stop them from making their forced entry into the house, on which the robbers shot at him and escaped. The injured was admitted to hospital.

accidents: Four persons were killed and 882 injured in various road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 824 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 539 seriously injured persons were shifted to hospitals, while 343 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.