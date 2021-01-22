Secretaries transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding the transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday.

According to notification Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Finance Secretary, has been transferred and posted as Chairman Planning & Development Board. He will also hold the charge of Secretary Finance until further orders. Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has been posted as Secretary Local Govt & Community Development Department (LG&CD) vice Sajid Mahmood Chauhan who has been directed to report Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for

further orders. Babar Aman Babar, Special Secretary LG&CD, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department.