Senate polls: Asad supports presidential reference

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has supported the government in its desire to hold the upcoming Senate elections in a transparent manner to strengthen parliamentary democracy. In a synopsis submitted to the Supreme Court, Asad said the Supreme Court may give its opinion in accordance with the scheme and provisions of the Constitution. He said voting for the Senate be through open or traceable vote rather than secret ballot so as to strengthen parliamentary democracy. “Indeed the Committee of the Whole examined the issue in detail in 2016 and recommended open traceable balloting for the Senate of Pakistan through appropriate amendment to Article 226 of the Constitution,” the speaker said.