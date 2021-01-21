Snow and ice forecast as Christoph moves in

EDINBURGH: Scots are being urged to travel with caution as Storm Christoph brings challenging weather conditions to some parts of the country.

Forecasters said rain would increasingly turn to snow during Wednesday and overnight into Thursday and might bring disruption in southern Scotland, while there were warnings of snow and ice in the north.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings of snow for south-west Scotland, Lothian, the Borders and Strathclyde, valid until midday on Thursday.

A yellow warning of snow and ice was in place for Grampian and the Highlands until midnight on Wednesday.

Authorities have reminded people they should only travel for essential reasons under current coronavirus restrictions, and to take care if they do have to go out. Nithsdale police in southern Scotland tweeted: “Remember there are #weather warnings in place for today due to #StormChristoph.

“Please #staysafe & due to #covid19 you should only leave home for essential journeys.” Police Scotland tweeted: “Weather Warning – Travel with Caution.

“The @metoffice has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of Scotland from Wednesday through to midday on Thursday.”

Some parts of the UK could see two months’ worth of average rainfall in just two-and-a-half days as Storm Christoph moves in, with England expected to bear the brunt of the bad weather.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued two flood alerts, one in the Borders and one in Edinburgh and the Lothians. Jim Fraser, emergency planning officer at Scottish Borders Council, said: “The next couple of days are going to bring further challenging weather conditions for the Borders, first in the form of heavy rain and then snow.

“With already saturated ground, we are closely monitoring the situation and liaising with our Sepa and Met Office colleagues around the potential for localised flooding, particularly later today and into Wednesday.

“The council is well prepared and able to respond to any issues that do occur over the coming days to support our communities, but please play your part and take notice of the warning and take action where required.”