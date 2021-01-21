Corona kills 16 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 16 COVID19 patients died and 573 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 4,476, while confirmed cases reached 150,889 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,007 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,740,874 in the province.

After 4,476 fatalities and recovery of a total of 135,425 patients, including 583 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 10,988 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.