Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

LAHORE:A 24-year old woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Chuhng police area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Saman Abbas. She had an exchange of hot words with her husband over a domestic issue and took poisonous pills. As a result, her condition went critical. She was rushed to hospital where she expired. Body was shifted to morgue.

Smuggled silver seized; one held: Customs officials on Wednesday seized a large quantity of silver smuggled from abroad at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. According to Customs Collector Saqib Warraich, silver worth millions of rupees was being brought from abroad. Saqib Warraich said on suspicion, a passenger’s luggage was searched and a large quantity of silver was recovered. Customs officials arrested the accused.

Rapist arrested: A seven-year old girl was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in the Nishtar Colony area a day back. The abused girl was taken to hospital. Police arrested the accused Arshad Ali who also confessed to his crime.

Meanwhile, Shahdara Town police arrested a man who had opened fire on the excise office on Wednesday. The arrested culprit was identified as Talha. Police recovered a weapon from his possession.

accidents: Thirteen persons were killed and 825 were injured in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 776 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 489 seriously injured persons were shifted to hospitals, while 336 persons having minor injuries were treated on the spots by Rescue medical teams.

found dead: A 34-year old man was found dead in a furniture workshop in the Nawankot area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Wafa Ali. Police contacted the victim's family and shifted the body to morgue.